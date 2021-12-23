GAME DAY BLOG: ‘Iolani and Lahainaluna clash for the Division I state football title

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

'Iolani vs. Lahainaluna – Curated tweets by StarAdvertiser

The two most successful Division II programs in the 22-year history of the state football tournament meet today in the Division I final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

‘Iolani (10-0) and Lahainaluna (7-0) will clash in a matchup of teams that have combined to win 12 of the 17 Division II state titles won since the division was created in 2003.

‘Iolani, which won eight state titles between 2005 and ‘14, has reached the Division I state final twice, losing to Mililani in 2016 and Hilo two years ago in the last state tournament played before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Raiders will play their second straight game without injured quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui. Sophomore Kualau Manuel will start in his place.

Lahainaluna (7-0) has won the last four Division II state crowns but has moved up to Division I this season. The Lunas forced a staggering 10 turnovers in a 30-7 win over Konawaena last week.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

--

For more Hawaii high school sports, visit the Hawaii Prep World.