Swimmer believed to have drowned off Kalapana | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Swimmer believed to have drowned off Kalapana

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today

  • STAR- ADVERTISER FILE

Hawaii County police are investigating a possible drowning today in the Puna district.

Officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress in the Kalapana area at 1 p.m. Hawaii Fire Department rescue personnel extracted the male swimmer from the ocean and began CPR along with county lifeguards, however, attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The swimmer is believed to be in his early 40s but police said positive identification will be made through fingerprint analysis.

A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated and an autopsy ordered to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information on the incident should call the police department’s nonemergency line at 808-935-3311.

