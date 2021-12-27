Hawaii men’s basketball put on pause; this week’s home games canceled

The University of Hawaii basketball team is pausing program-related activities because of COVID-19 issues, school officials announced today.

The decision means the cancellation of the Rainbow Warriors’ Big West opener against UC Davis on Thursday in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The ’Bows’ New Year’s Day game against UC Riverside already had been canceled because of COVID issues involving the Highlanders’ program.

According to the new Big West interpretation, both cancellations have been deemed “no contests” and will not count in the teams’ records.

Last week Wednesday, UH announced center Mate Colina had entered the health-safety protocol and would not play in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

On Friday, the ’Bows withdrew from the final round of the Diamond Head Classic. Two more tested positive on Friday, and several more since then.

The length of the shutdown has not been determined. Following health guidelines, players with symptoms are in quarantine for 10 days; asymptomatic players can be released from isolation after five days. All members of the UH basketball program are fully vaccinated.