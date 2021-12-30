Flood advisory in effect for Maui and Big Island

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued flood advisories for Maui and the Big Island, effective until 6:45 p.m. tonight.

At 3:01 p.m., radar data indicated heavy rain over east Maui, while the stream gage at Oheo Gulch has been rising. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour and additional rainfall is expected through the evening.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Hana, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

Radar also indicated moderate to heavy rain falling on the island of Hawaii at 3:45 p.m. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1.5 inches per hour over Hilo and Puna. Showers are expected to continue through tonight.

On the Big Island, some areas that will see flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Orchidlands Estates, Keaau, Pahoa, Volcano, Papaikou, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pepeekeo, Honomu, Hakalau, Ninole, Kurtistown, Fern Acres, Eden Roc and Fern Forest.

Weather officials urge residents to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas that are prone to flooding.

The advisories may be extended past 6:45 p.m. if flooding persists.

A winter weather advisory was also issued for the Big Island today and remains in effect from 6 p.m. to noon on Friday.

Big Island Summits are expected to see snow accumulation of about 2 inches with a chance of freezing rain.

Residents should be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility in affected areas.