Mauna Kea Access Road closed due to vehicle crash

Mauna Kea Access Road is closed due to a vehicle crash, Hawaii County police said late this afternoon.
The crash occurred near Hale Pohaku and the road was expected to remain closed for four hours, police said in a 4:40 p.m. advisory.
There is no alternate route, police said.
