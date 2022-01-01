comscore Mauna Kea Access Road closed due to vehicle crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mauna Kea Access Road closed due to vehicle crash

Mauna Kea Access Road is closed due to a vehicle crash, Hawaii County police said late this afternoon.

The crash occurred near Hale Pohaku and the road was expected to remain closed for four hours, police said in a 4:40 p.m. advisory.

There is no alternate route, police said.

