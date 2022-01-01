Soggy start to 2022 continues across the Hawaiian islands

UPDATE:

Oahu’s flood advisory has been extended to 2:15 p.m.

Radar showed widespread heavy showers moving north across Oahu at 10:52 a.m. While the showers are moving fairly quickly, they are dumping rainfall at a rate of nearly 2 inches per hour, forecasters said.

With water levels rising in Waiahole and Waikane streams, Kamehameha Highway is at risk of flooding.

The entire island is expected to see flooding and residents are urged to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas. Driving conditions will also be hazardous due to ponding, reduced visibility and conditions that impact braking capabilities.

A flood watch is also in effect for the island.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hawaii’s soggy New Year’s continued today as a storm system from the south continues to dump rain across the islands on the first day of 2022.

Flood advisories were in effect for Oahu and parts of east Maui this morning, and Kauai, Niihau and Oahu are under a flood watch for the entire day.

An early-morning flash flood warning for Oahu has expired. Heavy rain in Windward Oahu before 3 a.m. caused flooding on parts of Kamehameha Highway, forcing temporary closures at Waikane Valley Road and the Waiahole Poi Factory.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a flood advisory for all of Oahu through 11:30 a.m.

“At 8:11 a.m., radar showed heavy rain showers increasing in coverage as they move north across Oahu, with additional rain approaching the leeward side from the west. Although showers were moving fairly quickly, they are still capable of rainfall rates near 2 inches per hour,” the advisory said.

The heavy rain may cause minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams, forecasters said.

On Maui, the advisory lasts until noon and covers Kipahulu, Kaupo, Hana, Hamoa and Haleakala National Park.

“At 8:42 a.m., radar indicated nearly stationary heavy rain persisting over the lower slopes of windward Haleakala, east of a line from Nahiku to Kaupo,” the weather service said.

The flood watch for Kauai, Niihau and Oahu, meanwhile, lasts through late tonight.

“Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff,” the watch says.

Forecasters said the rainy weather is expected to continue through the holiday weekend.

The highest chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast over Oahu and Kauai through Sunday, the weather service predicts.

“Unsettled weather conditions” will linger into Monday as Hawaii slowly transitions to a drier weather pattern, with light winds expected by Tuesday and tradewinds returning from Wednesday into Friday, forecasters said.