Hawaii sees 3,178 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 118,820

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 3,178 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 118,820 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,094.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 805 fatalities on Oahu, 153 on Hawaii island, 105 on Maui, 18 on Kauai, two on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 825,900 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 54.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,495 new cases on Oahu, 238 on Hawaii island, 225 on Maui, 129 on Kauai, 16 on Molokai, 14 on Lanai, and 61 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 84,664 on Oahu, 13,550 on Hawaii island, 12,443 on Maui, 4,175 on Kauai, 389 on Molokai and 179 on Lanai. There are also 3,420 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, XXXX cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased by 2,156 today.

By island, Oahu has 20,949 active cases, the Big Island has 1,493, Kauai has 819, Maui has 1,809, Molokai has 132 and Lanai has five.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 16.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 1,800 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 19.1% as of Friday, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,536,610 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday. Health officials say that 74% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, with 79% have received at least one dose and 25% having received a third booster shot.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,293 have required hospitalizations, with 13 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,263 hospitalizations within the state, 4,026 have been on Oahu, 645 on Maui, 469 on the Big Island, 107 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of XXXX 141 with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 18 in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators.