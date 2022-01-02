Flood watch in effect as rainy weather lingers over Oahu, Kauai, Niihau

UPDATE: 9:07 a.m.

The National Weather Service has canceled the flash flood warning for Kauai. A flash flood watch remains in effect for that island, along with Oahu and Niihau, until 6 p.m. today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Kauai is under a flash flood warning this morning, and Oahu, Kauai and Niihau remain under a flood watch through 6 p.m. as the weather system that has drenched the islands since Friday continues.

The National Weather Service said the warning for Kauai is in effect until 10:30 a.m.

“At 7:22 a.m., Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge is closed due to flooding while bands of heavy rain continue to track over the island of Kauai,” the warning said.

The warning area includes Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena, Waimea and Wailua.

A flood watch covers Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through 6 p.m. today, the weather service said.

“A moist and unstable air mass will bring heavy showers and a few thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu today, in areas which have seen significant rainfall over the past couple days. Any training of these heavy showers and thunderstorms could result in flash flooding,” forecasters said.

The storm system has been blanketed the islands for the holiday weekend, causing road closures and flooding on several islands.

Oahu has received the most rain. In the 24-hour period ending at 6:45 a.m. today, the Maunawili gauge recorded 6.38 inches of rain, the highest total on Oahu.

Many areas on the island received between 2 to 4 inches over the period, with Aloha Tower recording 2.45 inches, Manoa getting 4.55 inches, Palolo receiving 4.52 inches, and the Hawaii Kai Golf Course recording nearly 3 inches, according to the weather service.

Forecasters said this morning that the storm system is moving away from the islands, but “a moist and unstable southerly wind flow will remain in place through Monday.”

They predict a chance of thunderstorms statewide through tonight, with heavy rainfall most likely over Oahu and Kauai County.

“A gradual drying trend is expected to begin Monday, with winds becoming light. The light winds will combine with a stable island atmosphere by midweek, with much fewer showers expected,” forecasters said.