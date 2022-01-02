It’s a new year, and many of us are more than ready for new prospects.

To help guide you and offer some celestial insight, astrologer Kelly O. Benson presents her outlook for 2022.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Keyword for 2022: Empowerment

Career path: As Jupiter moves through your sign until May and then again in the autumn, you will attract opportunities, favorable experiences and influential people. This is a strong year for career growth that brings more security and access to resources.

Home and family: This is a wonderful time to share your hopes and dreams with others. Family members are receptive and willing to support your ideas. This year you’re likely to experience many family excursions and visits from out-of-town relatives.

Earthly delights: A committed relationship can become more solidified this year. A joint purchase or investment (such as a home) is likely. Unattached Pisceans easily attract partners because your optimism is contagious.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keyword for 2022: Self-awareness

Career path: Breakthroughs are on the menu. You’re eager to invest in yourself and your future. It’s time to get any training you might need to help you achieve your career goals. You might also make a major investment this year.

Home and family: Changes on the homefront are likely since you’re ready for growth and change. Family dynamics are set to shift as you finally disengage from stuck patterns and old mindsets.

Earthly delights: This year your sensual nature is heightened. This can manifest as art projects and increased creative expression as well as romance. Romantic occasions and flirtations put a bounce in your step.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keyword for 2022: Agility

Career path: This year you can get a promotion or a new professional role because the seeds you planted over the past few years are starting to bear fruit. You’re ready to expand your horizons, and you have the discipline and the vision to see things through.

Home and family: This is a strong year to build (and rebuild) connections with relatives, neighbors, co-workers and your community. Your efforts in writing, teaching, studying and training can go well. It’s a great time to learn a new language.

Earthly delights: You’re more comfortable expressing your thoughts and concerns with loved ones this year. New love relationships that start now will be intellectually stimulating and exciting. You come across as confident and sure about what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keyword for 2022: Self-care

Career path: You’re ready to up your game this year, and your adventurous nature will help you do this. Review and reassess your long-term goals. Experiment with new ideas and practices to push you into new areas socially and professionally.

Home and family: This year you feel confident in your ability to provide and care for yourself and make a lovely home. You may feel the urge to relocate or explore renovations or DIY projects.

Earthly delights: You will feel more connected and generous with those you love, making this a good year for committed relationships. Love relationships that begin now may be rooted in family values and a deep appreciation of love and nurturing. Meetups and exciting encounters are likely at weddings, birthdays and playful functions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keyword for 2022: Evolution

Career path: You can now see the results of projects you started several years ago. Some, you have outgrown; others are still bearing positive fruit. This is the time to take new risks, especially ones that put you front and center. You’re preparing for a new cycle of growth.

Home and family: “Young at heart” is your theme this year. Exciting social occasions, creative pursuits and fun times with children will delight. Travel for pleasure is possible (start saving now). Take the time to work on your own artistic ideas.

Earthly delights: Love relationships will expand your range of experience. Married Scorpios can expect their love life to be more playful and creative. Single Scorpios might meet someone from a radically different background who opens up a whole new world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keyword for 2022: Expansion

Career path: Your daily environment at work will be happier this year because opportunities and exciting work-related projects are coming your way. Relations with co-workers and authority figures will be easier. You can also expand your craft or upgrade your training.

Home and family: This year your physical well-being will improve. You will naturally crave healthier foods and care more about your body. Your energy levels will be high, allowing you to be more available to your family.

Earthly delights: You might experience an increased connection and commitment in the form of a relationship — a marriage, the birth of a child, a new home or moving with a partner to a new community. Single Librans may meet someone older, more experienced or more grounded. In general, you will feel more serious about love experiences.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Keyword for 2022: Collaborate

Career path: Inspiring connections with others will benefit you as important people cross your path and new friendships are forged. Business ties and working alliances will confirm that your contributions are making a difference.

Home and family: Time spent with children will energize you and ignite your own childlike nature to play. New sports, hobbies and avenues of interest will keep you engaged. This is a fortuitous time to welcome new members to the family through marriage or birth.

Earthly delights: Relationships that aren’t working will change in one way or another. Old systems and patterns are melting away as you raise the bar for what you want. Trust and authenticity are two big themes this year.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Keyword for 2022: Evolve

Career path: This year you are more interested in the work itself than getting credit for a job well done. Expect recognition for your hard work and be sure to take the credit when the time comes. You are reaping the seeds that you previously planted.

Home and family: You will find it easier to express yourself emotionally this year. Because lovers and marriage partners will be more sympathetic, reconnecting with them will happen naturally and fluidly.

Earthly delights: Opportunities to travel with a good friend or colleague are likely. One-to-one encounters with others will be empowering and enlightening this year.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Keyword for 2022: Expression

Career path: You are approaching a time of harvest as Saturn, the taskmaster, climbs through your ninth house. This means 2023 will be based on the momentum you build this year. You can see now with more clarity where you want to take things and what goal is within your reach.

Home and family: Reach out to those you admire and ask their advice. People in high places, as well as family and like-minded souls, are more amenable to you now. Run your ideas up the flagpole; you might be surprised by the support you receive.

Earthly delights: Your charismatic nature is magnetic this year. Keep a bag packed and be ready to go on spontaneous outings. You’re willing to share your vulnerable nature with someone, which makes this a rich year for heartfelt communications.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Keyword for 2022: Comfort

Career path: You might have felt pushed to your limits in 2021, especially concerning responsibilities with dependents, partners and co-workers. However, your ability to manage difficult situations has grown tremendously. Bosses, teachers and VIPs will admire you, which is why you will get recognition for your hard work.

Home and family: Friends in high places are ready to do favors for you this year. This is an excellent time to champion an idea or get others on board with your vision. You’re thinking outside of the box and being experimental. Enjoy brainstorming sessions with people who support your creative nature.

Earthly delights: You feel more at ease and ready to show your fondness for someone. You will welcome affection from others. As your trust in others grows, this will open the door to new relationships. Romance with someone from another culture or a different background is likely.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keyword for 2022: Sharing

Career path: While you may have experienced and will continue to experience frustrations on the job front, some of these are now revealed to be opportunities. Finally, the universe is becoming supportive of you in material terms. Key alliances and partnerships will help you achieve your goals. If you choose your alliances wisely, they won’t let you down.

Home and family: Redecorating, renovations and DIY projects around the home will get your juices flowing this year. You might find yourself hosting parties, which in turn, inspires you to shine up the place. Traveling to unusual places might also inspire you to embrace new ideas and customs.

Earthly delights: Personal connections will be intense this year. Relationships that have weathered this test are to be cherished. New romances that begin this year will be mentally stimulating and exciting.

VIRGO (Aug.23-Sept. 22)

Keyword for 2022: Build

Career path: You will see improvements across the board allowing for beneficial financial changes. Joint enterprises can prove profitable; therefore, be open to forming working units. Interesting job opportunities will cross your path. Remember, luck favors the prepared.

Home and family: Fresh activities and new interests will get your attention this year. You might initiate long-range projects. You might start a new business, return to school or expand your studies. You’re embarking on a new cycle, one to which you will be deeply committed.

Earthly delights: As you create more security in your life, you will be keen to expand your horizons this year. This is the perfect year to pick up an instrument or explore a new hobby. New philosophies and belief systems will appeal.