Police search for suspects in Kalihi armed robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Kalihi early today.

The robbery occurred in the area of Hart Street and Waiakamilo Road at about 12:30 a.m.

Police said a suspect or suspects brandished a handgun at two men, ages 19 and 23, and demanded their property.

Three suspects fled the scene with property taken from the victims. There were no injuries reported.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.