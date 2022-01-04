Body found inside overturned vehicle in Hanamaulu River

A man’s body was found inside an overturned vehicle in Hanamaulu River in Lihue.
The overturned vehicle, located in the river near the Hanamaulu Beach Park entrance, was reported to the Kauai Police Department at around 5:30 p.m., the police department said in a news release today.
The man, who has yet to be identified, was found inside the vehicle when it was removed from the river.
The details of the incident are still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can call KPD’s dispatch center at 808-241-1711.
