Flood advisory posted for Oahu due to heavy showers

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu as heavy showers move in from the southwest, primarily affecting the leeward side.

At 10:06 a.m., radar indicated these heavy showers moving over Oahu from the southwest. The advisory is in effect until 1:15 p.m.

While most of the showers are falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, a recent downpour in Lualualei dropped nearly an inch of rain in 15 minutes.

Officials warn that rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. The public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Grounds are also saturated from Monday’s heavy rainfall. Overnight showers brought more than an inch of rain to some locations on Oahu.

Forecasters expect showers to trend down Wednesday, with much drier conditions Thursday and Friday.

A long-period, northwest swell, meanwhile, is expected to build through tonight and peak Wednesday, likely prompting a high surf advisory for north and west facing shores, with surf of up to 12 to 16 feet.