Police identify girl, 9, killed in Mauna Kea rollover crash

The Hawaii Police Department today identified a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a traffic accident on Mauna Kea Access Road on New Year’s Day.

Kelsirose Adelka of Kailua-Kona died after the 2018 Toyota Tacoma she was riding in lost control and rolled over Saturday afternoon.

The truck was moving at a high rate of speed on a wet section of Mauna Kea Access Road when its brakes failed. After crossing into oncoming traffic, the vehicle went off the roadway and fell approximately 200-300 feet, ejecting multiple people.

Five occupants, including Adelka, were inside the truck’s passenger cabin, while another three people were in the bed of the vehicle, according to police.

The Hawaii County Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 3:31 p.m. and arrived on scene at 3:50 p.m. Eight units from the county fire department, Federal Fire Department and private ambulance company American Medical Response participated in rescue efforts.

Adelka was riding in the back seat of the cab and was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m.

Seven others were seriously injured, including a 3-year-old boy who was transported to HMC before being airlifted to Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition, police said. The 40-year-old female driver of the truck and a 33-year-old male passenger were airlifted to Queen’s Medical Center after receiving treatment at HMC.

Police are continuing an investigation into the accident, while traffic investigators proceed with a mechanical inspection of the truck.

The incident was the first fatal traffic collision of 2022 on Hawaii island. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information about the crash to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at 808-961-2339 or via email at Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call 808-961-8300.