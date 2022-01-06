comscore Woman, 53, critically injured when van strikes SUV in Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 53, critically injured when van strikes SUV in Honolulu

A 53-year-old woman sustained critical injuries in a crash in East Honolulu Tuesday.

Police said the woman attempted to exit a driveway on Halekoa Drive in her Ford E-250 and had difficulties releasing its parking brakes.

As she exited the van, she managed to release the brakes, causing the vehicle to move.

Police said the woman held onto the van when it hit a parked and unattended BMW sport utility vehicle.

She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

