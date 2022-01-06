Woman, 53, critically injured when van strikes SUV in Honolulu

A 53-year-old woman sustained critical injuries in a crash in East Honolulu Tuesday.
Police said the woman attempted to exit a driveway on Halekoa Drive in her Ford E-250 and had difficulties releasing its parking brakes.
As she exited the van, she managed to release the brakes, causing the vehicle to move.
Police said the woman held onto the van when it hit a parked and unattended BMW sport utility vehicle.
She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.