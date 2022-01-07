Man, 55, allegedly assaults 72-year-old man in unprovoked Chinatown attack

Police arrested a 55-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 72-year-old man today while he was walking through Chinatown.
Police said the 3:30 p.m. attack was unprovoked.
Police arrested the younger man at 3:45 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault.
