High surf warning in effect for north, west shores of Hawaii until Sunday

A large northwest swell has prompted a high surf warning for north- and west-facing shores of isles from Niihau to Maui through Sunday morning, and a high surf advisory for west shores of Hawaii island starting this evening.

The National Weather Service today issued a high surf warning for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui, effective until 6 a.m. Sunday.

North and west shores of Molokai and north shores of Maui are expected to see surf reach 18 to 25 feet later today, building to 20 to 30 feet tonight. Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet are forecast for Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau later today and tonight.

The swell will create hazardous conditions, with large, breaking surf joining significant shorebreak and dangerous currents to make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death, forecasters said.

On the Big Island, a high surf advisory is in effect starting at 6 p.m., with surf of 7 to 10 feet hitting west-facing shores. The advisory is set to run until 6 a.m. Sunday.