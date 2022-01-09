Heavy rain, tornadoes sweep through Houston area

HOUSTON >> At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high winds and heavy rains, blowing roofs off buildings and causing flooding.

Most of the damage from the storms that came through Saturday night was in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties, according to National Weather Service officials.

An EF1, which has estimated wind speeds of 73 miles per hour to 112 miles per hour, was confirmed to have touched down in Humble, while an EFO was confirmed in Montgomery, said National Weather Service lead forecaster Brian Kyle. An EFO has estimated winds of 40 miles per hour to 72 miles per hour.

He said officials were still surveying damage to in a couple of other areas to determine if there were other tornadoes as well.

In Humble, located just north of Houston, the metal roof from a business crashed into a road, hitting a couple of homes, KTRK-TV reported.

Robert Andrews told the television station that the roof barely missed the bedroom where he was sleeping.

“It was a massive sound. They always say, ‘It sounds like a freight train,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ That sounded like a freight train hitting a brick wall,” Andrews said.