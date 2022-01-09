Las Vegas Advisor: San Manuel Tribe to move ahead with Palms reopening

The most high-profile resort in Las Vegas that’s yet to reopen after the pandemic shutdown has been cleared to do so.

The Nevada Gaming Commission has granted approval to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to close its $650 million purchase of the Palms, and the resort is expected to open this spring.

It’s been disclosed that most of the food-court vendors will remain, though the status of the Palms’ other restaurants is unknown. The sports book will be upgraded and possibly downsized and the Kaos nightclub will remain closed while the tribe considers what to replace it with.

The Palms name will be retained initially, though a new name and rebranding could follow.

It was made clear that paid parking is definitely not in the vision, which is focused on turning the property into a “locals Strip casino.”

Good signs: It’s already been announced that the never-finished Fontainebleau will be completed, and work seems to have started, with some signage visible on the south-facing wall of the tower. The “fb” logo is reportedly being tested, just as it appears in a rendering of the hotel-casino. The Fontainebleau is set to open sometime in 2023.

Smokeless Downtown: As of Jan. 3, all rooms and suites at the Downtown Grand are nonsmoking. It’s not a first, but it is rare for a hotel in a casino to be 100% smokeless. Smoking is still allowed on the hotel’s gambling floor.

New Lotus: One of Las Vegas’ most acclaimed restaurants, Lotus of Siam, is opening at the Red Rock Resort. It will be the third location for Lotus and the first in a casino.

Question: What was the scene for New Year’s Eve in Vegas?

Answer: It was a return to normal, with the big fireworks display on the Strip and downtown’s block party both returning.

The Strip was closed to traffic and packed with revelers who were ­surprisingly well-behaved, with only eight arrests ­reported.

