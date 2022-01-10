Family escapes fire that gutted Waipahu apartment

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that gutted an apartment in Waipahu this morning.

Ten units with 35 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 94-212 Aniani Pl. just after 9:35 a.m. When they arrived, crews saw smoke and flames emanating from a unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment building, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

A 50-year-old man, his wife, two adult sons and a young daughter evacuated safely. Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 9:50 a.m. and extinguished it at 10:46 a.m.

The 50-year-old man was assessed for possible smoke inhalation and declined to be taken to a hospital.

The fire department notified the American Red Cross to assist the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.