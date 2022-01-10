Family escapes fire that gutted Waipahu apartment

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that gutted an apartment in Waipahu this morning.
Ten units with 35 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 94-212 Aniani Pl. just after 9:35 a.m. When they arrived, crews saw smoke and flames emanating from a unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment building, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
A 50-year-old man, his wife, two adult sons and a young daughter evacuated safely. Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 9:50 a.m. and extinguished it at 10:46 a.m.
The 50-year-old man was assessed for possible smoke inhalation and declined to be taken to a hospital.
The fire department notified the American Red Cross to assist the displaced family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.