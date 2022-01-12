Visitors from Australia robbed at gunpoint at Turtle Bay, police say

Two Australian visitors were robbed at gunpoint at Turtle Bay Resort Tuesday, Honolulu police said.
The alleged robbery occurred in the resort’s parking lot at about 2:30 p.m.
Police said a male suspect brandished a handgun at a 30-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. The suspect fled the scene with money taken from the victims.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of Wednesday morning.
The suspect was described as about 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches. He was wearing a green jacket and a hat at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
