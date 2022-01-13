Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is taking off online

Seven weeks after its modest debut in theaters, Walt Disney Co.’s animated film “Encanto” is having a second life on music and video streaming services.

The soundtrack to the film, which features songs by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, became the No. 1 album in the U.S. this week on the Billboard 200, bumping Adele’s “30” from the top spot.

The film was also the most-viewed title on the Disney+ streaming service in the first two weeks after its Dec. 24 release online, the company said in an email.

Family films have struggled theatrically during the pandemic, with parents reluctant to take their kids to cinemas. Disney last week announced that its newest Pixar film, “Turning Red,” would skip theaters for Disney+ in markets where the service is available.

“Encanto,” a musical about a Colombian girl born without the same magical powers as members of her family, generated $90.6 million total domestic ticket sales last year, placing 15th overall, according to researcher Box Office Mojo.

More people can see the film on Disney+, which has over 118 million subscribers worldwide. Children tend to watch movies again and again at home, something Disney has been encouraging on social media. The film has also become popular on TiKTok, with users posting videos of themselves lip-syncing the songs or clips that are easier to get when a movie is being streamed.

While no “Encanto” products appear on Amazon.com Inc.’s list of 100 top-selling toys, Disney said costumes based on the character Mirabel and a dollhouse were doing well.