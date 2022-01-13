Most Gannett newspapers switching to digital-only Saturdays

More than half of Gannett Co. newspapers across the country will cease publication of a print edition on Saturdays but will offer its readers a digital replica of the day’s paper online, according to several media reports.

The Boston Business Journal reported Wednesday that on March 5, 136 of Gannett’s 253 newspapers will switch to the Saturday digital-only model, which has become more popular in recent years as the industry adjusts to a changing marketplace. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser made the switch to digital-only Saturdays in May 2020, offering subscribers full access to its print-replica editions with enhanced features.

Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper publisher, told the Business Journal that the company is “committed to the sustainable future of local news.”

One of the Gannett newspapers making the switch, The Tennessean in Nashville, reported that the digital edition will include added features, including the ability to change text size and clip and share articles.

The newspaper said the change will not affect news and sales staffing, and that delivery times for the rest of the week will remain unchanged.