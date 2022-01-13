Photo: Springtime in the Winter

SPRINGTIME IN THE WINTER: Visitors to a hot spring hotel in Matsuyama are treated to a unique exhibition by well-known photographer Mika Ninagawa, whose vibrant works of colorful flowers are laid out across the 3,230-square-foot courtyard at the Dogo Onsen Annex. The exhibit comprises about 230 photos of brilliant roses, dahlias and other flowers, each measuring about 10-1/2 square feet. “I could feel the overflowing energy of life, and it left me refreshed,” a 47-year-old visitor said with a smile.”
