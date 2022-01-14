Fire destroys Lanikai home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a large fire that destroyed a home in Lanikai early today.

Ten units with about 30 firefighters responded to the fire at 118 Kaiolena Dr. just after 2:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames emanating from all four sides of a single-story home that was under construction, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 3 a.m. and extinguished it about an hour later.

There were no occupants at the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.