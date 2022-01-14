Flood advisory issued for Oahu until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 9 p.m.
The advisory was issued because of flooding caused by excessive rain, resulting in minor flooding on roads and poor drainage areas.
NWS said radars detected heavy showers over the interior and southern sections of Oahu, and reported peak rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. Heavy showers will likely persist through sunset because weakening.
Locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Waipahu, Waikele, Pearl City, Kunia, Aiea, Iroquois Point, Halawa, Ewa Beach, Salt Lake, Mililani, Moanalua, Kapolei, Wheeler Field, Makakilo, Wahiawa, Kalihi, Schofield Barracks and Manoa.
NWS has advised the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
