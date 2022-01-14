Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Aliamanu Middle School was inadvertently included on a list of schools that as of Tuesday had not reported their weekly COVID-19 case counts on the state Department of Education dashboard, in a story on Page A1 Thursday.