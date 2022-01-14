Past champion Russell Henley takes lead in 2nd round of Sony Open in Hawaii

Russell Henley finished his day with four birdies and an eagle over his final six holes to take the second-round lead at 15 under at the Sony Open in Hawaii today at Waialae Country Club.

Nine years after winning the tournament in his first event as a PGA Tour member, Henley followed up an opening-round 62 with a 63 to take a three-shot lead over China’s Haotong Li, who shot a 65.

Matt Kuchar, the 2019 champion at the Sony, also shot 65 to sit alone in third place at 11 under with the afternoon wave of gofers just getting going on another picture-perfect day in Kahala.

Henley, who has three other top-20 finishes in his nine events here coming in, broke away from the pack beginning on No. 18 when he holed out from the bunker for eagle to get to 10 under after starting his round on the back nine.

He fell back a shot with a bogey on No. 1 before sinking back-to-back 9-footers for birdies on Nos. 4 and 5. He added putts of similar length for birdie on Nos. 7 and 8 before closing the day with a 29-foot bomb on No. 9 for eagle and a commanding lead.

Henley’s 63 was matched by three other players in the morning round — Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III and Ryan Armour.

Howell III will make the cut for the 21st consecutive time at Waialae.