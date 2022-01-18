Honolulu airport COVID-19 testing site extends hours to meet demand

The City and County of Honolulu is expanding its hours for COVID-19 testing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in response to increased demand.

Starting Wednesday, the airport testing site at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The site will continue normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all other days.

“With the omicron variant regularly creating record numbers of infections on Oahu, we are very pleased to provide more opportunities for the public to get tested,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “Mahalo to the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii for working with us and offering this vital resource for the people of the City and County of Honolulu. Testing is especially important with the omicron variant as many people are asymptomatic and the test informs them if they are positive, allowing them to take precautions to prevent further spread in our community.”

Testing at the Honolulu airport is funded by the city and operated by the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii. Free antigen testing is being offered to all Oahu residents, Honolulu County employees and first responders.

To register for a test, visit oahucitypass.lumisight.com. For more information, call 808-501-1909 or email support@preventcovidhi.com

Information about additional Oahu testing sites is available at oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.