Kaiser reopens Kahuku Clinic for pre-scheduled appointments

Kaiser Permanente announced today the reopening of its Kahuku Clinic for pre-scheduled appointments.

The clinic at 56-565 Kamehameha Highway was temporarily closed in March 2020, according to Kaiser, in an effort to proactively manage the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Kaiser Permanente is reopening the clinic in phases, starting with limited, non-urgent services, while maintaining preventive measures such as physical distancing, masking, disinfection protocols, and visitor limitations.

Pre-scheduled primary care appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic will be closed daily between noon and 1 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. Limited laboratory services will be available.

To schedule a primary care appointment, members may visit kp.org/appointments, use the KP mobile app, or call 808-432-2000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Virtual telehealth care is also available via kp.org or the KP mobile app.

No walk-in appointments will be available at the clinic at this time.