Kaiser reopens Kahuku Clinic for pre-scheduled appointments

Kaiser Permanente announced today the reopening of its Kahuku Clinic for pre-scheduled appointments.
The clinic at 56-565 Kamehameha Highway was temporarily closed in March 2020, according to Kaiser, in an effort to proactively manage the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Kaiser Permanente is reopening the clinic in phases, starting with limited, non-urgent services, while maintaining preventive measures such as physical distancing, masking, disinfection protocols, and visitor limitations.
Pre-scheduled primary care appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic will be closed daily between noon and 1 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. Limited laboratory services will be available.
To schedule a primary care appointment, members may visit kp.org/appointments, use the KP mobile app, or call 808-432-2000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Virtual telehealth care is also available via kp.org or the KP mobile app.
No walk-in appointments will be available at the clinic at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.