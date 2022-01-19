Brown water advisory issued for north, east shores of Oahu

Brown water advisories that went into effect for Oahu’s west and south shores, and Maui’s north shores, were canceled today.
However, a new advisory is in place for north and east shores on Oahu.
Surface runoff is entering coastal waters in impacted areas, the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch said in a news release.
“The public is advised to stay out of runoff waters due to possible contamination by pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated runoff debris,” the advisory reads.
Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, but the public is urged to stay out if the water is brown.
The previous brown water advisory for Oahu was prompted by heavy rainfall over some parts of the island. Maui’s expired advisory was triggered by high surf that caused coastal waters to reach into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark.
For more information, visit eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.