Police arrest suspect in Waianae fatal shooting

The Honolulu Police Department on Tuesday arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in Waianae.

George Ferreira the fourth was taken into custody for suspicion of second-degree murder of Jonah Ongory. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

On May 24, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots near Paakea Road and Hakimo Road in Waianae. A male later identified as Ongory was found lifeless on the roadway, the victim of fatal gunshot wounds.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department thanked the public for its assistance in identifying Ferreira.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be sent through honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app