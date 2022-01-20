Pedestrian struck by truck in Kalihi is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of 2022

Honolulu police say that a 66-year-old man struck by a truck on Nimitz Highway last week has died, marking Oahu’s first traffic fatality of 2022.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. last Friday, according to the Honolulu Police Department, at the intersection of Nimitz and Sand Island Access Road in Kalihi.

HPD said a 48-year-old Pearl City man driving westbound on Nimitz struck the man as he was crossing the highway in a marked crosswalk against a “Do Not Walk Sign.” The 66-year-old man from Waipahu was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The driver was not injured.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time, and that an investigation is ongoing.

HPD said this was the first traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to three at the same time last year.