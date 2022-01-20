Public’s help sought in locating missing girl, 12, last seen in Hilo

The Hawaii County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Hilo Wednesday night.

Kailea Kekipi was last seen at the 1700 block of Kinoole Street at 9 p.m.

Police said She was initially reported as a runaway but because of her age, she is considered endangered.

Kekipi is described as 4 feet, 11 inches, 97 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Kekipi’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.