Man dies in pedestrian accident on H-2 freeway

A man in his 30s died in a pedestrian accident on the H-2 freeway just after midnight today.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, about one-quarter mile after the Ka Uka Boulevard on-ramp.
EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. No additional information was provided.
