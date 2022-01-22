comscore Man dies in pedestrian accident on H-2 freeway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man dies in pedestrian accident on H-2 freeway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:50 pm

A man in his 30s died in a pedestrian accident on the H-2 freeway just after midnight today.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, about one-quarter mile after the Ka Uka Boulevard on-ramp.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. No additional information was provided.

