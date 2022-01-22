Hawaii men’s basketball team stays undefeated in Big West with win over Cal Poly

Bernardo de Silva had 14 points and eight rebounds and the Hawaii men’s basketball team clamped down defensively to hold Cal Poly to 33-percent shooting in a 69-56 win over the Mustangs this evening at Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Jerome Desrosiers and Noel Coleman added 12 points apiece and Kamaka Hepa chipped in 11 for Hawaii (9-5 overall), which is 4-0 in Big West play for the first time since 2016 when UH started 5-0 in conference.

The Rainbow Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak at Cal Poly and extending their winning streak to five.

The Mustangs (4-12, 1-4) never led in the game and trailed by as many as 16 in the first half before cutting the deficit to two at 36-34 at halftime.

A putback by Derosiers gave UH its largest lead in the second half at 56-42 with 6:49 to go. The Mustangs cut it to seven before a Derosiers jumper in the paint elevated the lead back to nine and Cal Poly never got any closer.

Hawaii has held each of its last four opponents to less than 60 points.