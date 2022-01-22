Hawaii tabs former Warriors QB Tim Chang as its next football coach

Tim Chang has been selected as the University of Hawaii football team’s head coach.

Chang, who is Colorado State’s receivers coach and a former UH quarterback, was offered the position this afternoon. Chang has met with some Rainbow Warriors in Zoom meetings to discuss the plans.

Chang succeeds Todd Graham, who resigned last week after two seasons. Graham’s tenure ended in turmoil with several players voicing criticism of his leadership during a Twitter Space forum that received national attention and sparked a state Senate hearing.

Chang’s hiring also was made during controversial circumstances. On Friday, former UH head coach June Jones turned down the school’s offer to be coach. Today, school officials were critical of Jones’ publicized pursuit of the job. But Jones offered praised of his former quarterback.

“I always root for my guys, and Timmy Chang, I’ll be rooting for him to get it turned around,” Jones said.

Chang already has had preliminary discussions about potential candidates for his coaching staff.