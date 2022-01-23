Pedestrian dies on H-2 freeway

Man killed on H-2 freeway

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle on the H-2 freeway at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident took place on the northbound side of the freeway, about a quarter-mile past the Ka Uka Boulevard on-ramp. A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

2 rescued from house fire

Firefighters rescued an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from their burning Waipio Gentry home early Saturday. The blaze was reported at around 12:30 a.m. at the two-story, single-family home at 94-1002 Koliana St.

As firefighters battled flames in the garage, they received reports that two people were still inside the smoke-filled dwelling, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. The male occupant was found near the door to the garage and the woman was still asleep in an upstairs bedroom. The fire was extinguished by 1:30 a.m. HFD said the fire started near a clothes dryer. Damage was estimated at $117,000.

Hiker airlifted from Aiea trail

An injured hiker was airlifted to safety from the Aiea Loop Trail Saturday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department said a 39-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and two children were hiking for about two hours when they called for help at 12:22 p.m. when one of the adults suffered a leg injury. HFD’s Air 2 helicopter transported the injured hiker to a landing zone at Camp Smith at 1:26 p.m. The rest of the hiking party made it out on their own.

———

Star-Advertiser staff