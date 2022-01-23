Las Vegas Advisor: Grammy Awards to broadcast live from MGM Grand Arena

For the first time in the award ceremony’s history, the Grammys will be broadcast live from Las Vegas.

After being forced to postpone its original Jan. 31 date in Los Angeles due to COVID-19 concerns, the show’s organizers changed the date to April 3 and moved it to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Though this will be Las Vegas’ first time hosting the main Grammys, the Latin Grammys have been held here six times in the last eight years. It’s another feather in the city’s high-end-entertainment cap, coming on the heels of the just-announced 2024 Super Bowl.

Resort fee added: After proudly opening without resort fees, Virgin Las Vegas has reversed its course. There’s now a $45-per-night resort fee charge to stay there, which comes to $51.02 after tax. The Virgin fee leaves only three resorts that don’t charge a resort fee: Four Queens, Binion’s and the Skyline in Henderson, Nev.

Waldorf wedding: To celebrate Las Vegas’ five-millionth marriage license, expected to be issued sometime in February, the Waldorf Astoria has rolled out an ultra-lavish wedding weekend for up to 300 guests. The $5 million package includes a round-trip private jet to Las Vegas for the couple and their bridal party, presidential suites, a shopping spree, high-end wedding rings, meals at the resort’s upscale restaurants and a seven-­night honeymoon to any other Waldorf Astoria in the world (plus rice for the guests to throw). Email laswd-salesadm@ waldorfastoria.com.

Question: With the sale of the Mirage, what will happen to the volcano?

Answer: There’s been no word about the fate of the volcano. The new owners, Hard Rock International, have made it known that they intend to rebrand the property with a guitar-­shaped hotel that could be built partially on the space where the volcano sits, but the Mirage footprint is a big one that can probably accommodate the addition elsewhere if it’s decided that the volcano stays.

