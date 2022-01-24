Gas leak closes section of Waiakamilo Road in Kalihi

Honolulu police closed a section of Waiakamilo Road in Kalihi this morning due to a gas leak.
Honolulu firefighters responded to the area of Waiakamilo Road and Hart Street just before 10:25 a.m., according to spokeswoman Louise Kim McCoy.
Fire crews evacuated at least one building, the Waiakamilo Business Center, as a precautionary measure.
No injuries were reported.
Police have closed the makai-bound lanes of Waiakamilo Road in the area at this time. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
