Hawaii sees 1,904 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 206,837

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 1,904 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 206,837 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,146.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 864,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 70.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 1,445 new cases on Oahu, 142 on Hawaii island, 170 on Maui, 90 on Kauai, two on Molokai, six on Lanai and 49 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 145,765 on Oahu, 21,863 on Hawaii island, 24,317 on Maui, 8,809 on Kauai, 831 on Molokai and 479 on Lanai. There are also 4,773 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 54,619 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 1,104.

By island, Oahu has 38,400 active cases, the Big Island has 5,468, Maui has 7,093, Kauai has 3,182, Molokai has 206 and Lanai has 270.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 3,537, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,446, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,691,120 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 6,640 from a day earlier.

Health officials say that 74.5% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 81.6% have received at least one dose, and 33.4% have received a third dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,529 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty-one hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,498 hospitalizations within the state, 4,197 have been on Oahu, 674 on Maui, 502 on the Big Island, 109 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.