Man, 59, who died after moped crash on Kauai identified

A 59-year-old moped rider has died after he collided with a pickup truck on Kauai Sunday.

He has been identified as Andrew Derego of Kapaa, according to the Kauai Police Department.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Kuhio Highway and Ohia Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Derego was operating a red moped and traveling southbound on the highway. He was crossing the Ohia Street intersection when he was struck by a white Toyota pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old Kapaa woman.

The Toyota was heading northbound on the highway and attempting to make a left turn onto Ohia Street at the time.

Derego was taken to Wilcox Medical Center where he later died from injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

According to police, Derego was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Speed was not a factor in the crash.