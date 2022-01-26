WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State Legislature hears bill on Red Hill fuel tanks

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Senate Committees on Health & Agriculture and Environment are holding a press conference at 1:10 p.m. to consider a measure that will impact the future of the Navy’s Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility. The bill would prohibit the operation of, and renewal of, underground fuel storage tank permits located within one-half mile from an aquifer.

SB 2712 was introduced by Senator Glen Wakai and cosponsored by several Senate members.

A fuel leak in May tainted the Navy’s Red Hill drinking water system that serves about 93,000 residents in neighborhoods in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The facility sits above a critical aquifer that supplies Oahu with drinking water.

The Navy earlier in January said it would comply with a Hawaii Department of Health emergency order to defuel the Red Hill tanks, which can store up to 250 million gallons of fuel.

A major project is ongoing to flush the Navy system of contaminants.

>>RELATED: Red Hill monitoring results show elevated levels of petroleum chemicals in soil vapor and groundwater

“Since the water contamination occurred late last year, members of the Senate have had the opportunity to visit the Red Hill fuel tank facility to see the state of the aging facility,” Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, said in a release. “It is clear that given what happened, we need to consider substantive policy changes to ensure that an event like this does not happen again. We look forward to engaging with the public and other relevant stakeholders on the issue during this upcoming session.”

Watch the livestream video above.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.