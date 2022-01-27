Honolulu police seek witnesses to assault of woman, 78, near Blaisdell

Honolulu police are asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted for allegedly knocking over and injuring a 78-year-old woman near the Blaisdell Center.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said the woman was walking along Kapiolani Boulevard near Ward Avenue at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 when the suspect, a man possibly in his 20s who was riding a bicycle, pushed her to the ground and fled.

The woman sustained serious bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and dirty blond hair. He was wearing a dark shirt, board shorts, slippers and a backpack.

The case has been classified as a first-degree assault.