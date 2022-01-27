Motorcyclist, 41, critically injured in head-on crash with car on Big Island

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Keaau on Hawaii island Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the area of Highway 11 and Kuaaina Road at about 12:20 p.m.

Police said a 2015 Nissan Sentra traveling south on the highway crossed the double solid yellow line and collided head-on into a 2002 Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was flown in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. Police said the Nissan driver, a 21-year-old man, was not injured.

Police believe inattention was a contributing factor in the collision.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent injury investigation. Anyone who has information on the collision is asked to call officer Clifford Antonio at 808-961-2339 or email him at Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov.