PHOTO: Lucky Headbands

LUCKY HEADBANDS: Hofu Tenmangu Shrine maidens hang freshly washed hachimaki headbands to dry in the sun in Hofu, Yamaguchi prefecture. The shrine distributed 3,000 headbands to students studying for their school entrance exams. Hachimaki headbands are worn for good luck. The cleaned headbands will be given to another set of students. The headbands are part of a set that includes an ema, a small wooden plaque upon which a person can write a prayer.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.