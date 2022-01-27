University of Hawaii women’s basketball win streak ends at UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara overcame the loss of its leading scorer to beat the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team, 65-51, in a Big West win today at the Thunderdome in Santa Barbara, Calif.
UCSB guard Alexis Tucker scored a game-high 19 points, center Ila Lane added 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Gauchos snapped UH’s three-game winning streak.
The Gauchos (10-6, 4-3 Big West) saw point guard Danae Miller leave the game with an injury early in the second quarter, but managed to fend off the Wahine (7-8, 3-2) before pulling away in the fourth. UCSB took a 41-35 lead into the final period and shot 6-for-7 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line to snuff UH’s comeback hopes.
UCSB shot 51% from the field in the game while holding UH to 32%. UH forward Amy Atwell finished with nine points — 10 below her season average — on 4-for-12 shooting.
Freshman Jacque David scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the final minutes. Guard Daejah Phillips finished with 10 points; Kelsie Imai added eight.
The Rainbow Wahine conclude their road trip Saturday at Cal State Northridge.
