Las Vegas Advisor: Horseshoe returning to Las Vegas

Caesars Entertainment has announced that Bally’s Las Vegas will become Horseshoe Las Vegas. A “multi-million-­dollar renovation” will start with the poker room, which will be expanded and rebranded, then extend to the casino and other public areas, including the exterior of the property. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2022.

This development paves the way for Bally’s Corporation to change the name of its Tropicana Las Vegas to Bally’s, should it choose to do so.

The move rejoins the Horseshoe brand with the World Series of Poker, now that the WSOP is moving to the hotel this year from the Rio.

Adele postpones: Citing “delivery delays” and COVID-19 running rampant among her crew, Adele has postponed all of her shows that were scheduled to begin last week and run through April 16 in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I’m so sorry, my show ain’t ready,” she tweeted, though there are rumors of disagreements about staging and other production issues. As of now, the official word is that all shows will be rescheduled.

Hit for Hawaii: A Hawaii resident hit a Wheel of Fortune progressive last week for $1.1 million at the Fremont. She was staying at the California and switched casinos to change her luck. She’d been playing the $5 machine at the Fremont for about 10 minutes when her venue change paid off big.

Still a bargain: One of Las Vegas’ best values has sustained a price increase. The 24-hour off-the-menu steak special at Ellis Island is now $15.99, a hike of $2. But you can get it for $12.99 by downloading a coupon from the kiosk using the players card or for $9.99 when you play $5 through any machine. It’s still an excellent deal.

Question: Las Vegas’ cannabis lounges were supposed to open at the beginning of the year. Have they?

Answer: Not yet. Word is that several are in the works, but none has opened its doors.

When they do, it will be legal to smoke and ingest cannabis products at the point of purchase, which is currently not allowed.

