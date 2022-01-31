Honolulu police officers justified in using deadly force against suspect with knife, prosecuting attorney says

Two Honolulu police officers who opened fire on a homeless man suspect Jan. 24 were justified in using deadly force and will not be charged criminally, according to the outcome of an investigation by the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Office.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm told reporters at a news conference this morning that the responding officers executed a “textbook” interaction with Ricky L. Kaleopaa, who remains hospitalized after suffering at least four gunshot wounds from a volley of nine shots fired by two HPD officers.

Officers responding to at least two 911 calls reporting a man with a knife and a suspected stabbing asked Kaleopaa more than 25 times to drop the knife in a consistent, calm tone while asking him to “talk stories” and other tactics designed to deescalate the situation.

Surveillance video from a nearby business and body-worn footage from one of the officers showed multiple attempts to get Kaleopaa to surrender peacefully. Officers tried to angle for a Taser shot and were in the process of deploying a non-lethal bean bag shotgun device when Kaleopaa raised the knife and charged at the officers.

“I would call this textbook (handling of a confrontation with an armed suspect),” said Alm during the news conference. “It’s exceptional…it’s what should happen all the time. They dealt with the situation that existed. We couldn’t have asked them to do a better job.”