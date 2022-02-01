Hawaii Health Department launches COVID-19 hotline

The Hawaii Department of Health today announced the launch of a new hotline for people with questions about COVID-19.

The hotline, which is free, can field questions such as, “What should I do if I test positive?” and ” What should I do if I have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive?”

It can also offer information on who can get a booster shot, when to get tested for COVID-19 if exposed to someone with the coronavirus, and when to isolate.

Although the public is encouraged to check DOH’s website at hawaiicovid19.com for information first, the hotline is available for those with unanswered questions.

Calls to the hotline will lead to an automated information system or bot that answers common questions. Callers who need additional information can ask to be transferred to hotline representatives in specific counties who can answer more detailed questions.

“The hotline provides information about isolation, quarantine, booster shots and more,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in a news release. “It is especially useful for people who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. It is also useful for businesses where there is more than one COVID case.”

Kemble said the hotline provides another tool with which to make important information about COVID-19 easily accessible.

The hotline is available at 808-586-8332.