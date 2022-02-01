comscore KITV4 owner purchases KIKU-TV, restores Filipino, Japanese programming | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
KITV4 owner purchases KIKU-TV, restores Filipino, Japanese programming

Byron Allen, owner of KITV4 and Allen Media Broadcasting, has purchased KIKU-TV and restored Filipino and Japanese programming to the station.

KITV4 in a news release today reported that Allen closed on the purchase on Monday and that Filipino and Japanese programming ended in July 2021 when KIKU-TV’s former owner changed the station to a 24/7 shopping channel.

“Our plan is to relaunch popular Japanese and Filipino programs, as well as launch additional KITV4 News on KIKU in the coming months,” said Jason Hagiwara, president and general manager of KITV4 and KIKU, in a statement.

He said that KIKU has built a “large, loyal audience” because of its relevant cultural programming to Hawaii viewers.

Returning programs include Soko ga Japan, Kuru Kuru Japan, Mystery Theatre and other dramas.

